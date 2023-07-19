Pembrokeshire County Council’s July meeting of the full council was to consider a notice of motion by St Florence and St Mary Out Liberty councillor Rhys Jordan, entitled ‘Reinstating a fully working school kitchen and catering team at Ysgol Hafan Y Mor’.

In his notice of motion, Cllr Jordan was due to ask four points.

“A fully functioning kitchen be reinstated within Ysgol Hafan Y Mor, fully equipped to provide warm, balanced meals to our students daily.

“A dedicated catering team be appointed, who would not only prepare these meals but also ensure they adhere to the highest standards of nutrition and hygiene.

“An immediate audit be conducted to identify the resources required for reinstating the kitchen and appointing the catering team.

“In the interim, steps be taken to ensure meals arriving from Tenby VC School are delivered hot, meeting all required food safety standards.”

The call, the last item due for discussion at the July meeting, had been withdrawn, members heard.

The work of nearby Tenby VC School’s catering team which provides meals for five schools in the area, including Ysgol Hafan a Môr, was recently praised by TV chef Jamie Oliver.

The team was shortlisted for a Catering Team Champions Award as part of the 2023 Jamie’s Good School Food Awards, having impressed the judges with its efforts and dedication shown to the food provided and served.

A certificate sent to the team included a message of congratulations from the popular chef.