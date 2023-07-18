The court was told that bystanders heard a crack as the victim’s head made contact with the pavement.

This week Craig Jones, 27, of Kesteven Court, Carew, pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding following the incident in George Street, Tenby, on September 8, 2021.

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed magistrates that Jones lashed out at Mr Wesley Griffiths for no apparent reason.

“He punched him, causing him to fall back and hit his head on the floor,” she said. “There was blood on the back of his head and a cracking noise could be heard.”

Ms Vaughan said that Mr Griffiths lost consciousness and sustained a fracture to his skull.

“He has no recollection of the incident at all,” continued Ms Vaughan.

“The victim could be heard gasping while he was on the floor and two days later, he suffered a seizure.

“Since the incident, his balance and co-ordination has gone all over the place.”

Jones pleaded guilty to the charge of wounding.

Sian Vaughan requested magistrates to decline jurisdiction in the case, as a result of the seriousness of the attack.

Her request was granted by magistrates.

“The starting point of sentence is one year in custody which is beyond our sentencing powers,” said the presiding magistrate.

“As a result, we’re going to decline jurisdiction’.

Jones was granted unconditional bail while he awaits his sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on August 8.