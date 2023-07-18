Keep Wales Tidy recently revealed that 280 sites across Wales have been given the Green Flag or Green Flag Community Awards.

The award means that the parks and green spaces have met high quality standards across a number of categories including environmental efforts, excellent visitor facilities and community involvement.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy, said: “Free access to safe high quality green space has never been more important.

“Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical wellbeing, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.

“News that 280 parks and green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag Awards is testament to the hard work of hundreds of staff and volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”

A record number of parks and green spaces across Wales have reached the high standards required to fly the coveted Green Flag.

First-time winners of the Green Flag Award include Parc Tredelerch in Cardiff, Mount Pleasant Hospital housing estate in Swansea and the University of Wales Trinity Saint David campuses in Carmarthen and Lampeter.

Wales still holds more than a third of the UK’s Green Flag community sites, which are maintained and run by volunteers.

Green Flag Award winners include:

Scolton Manor Country Park

Green Flag Community Award winners include:

Fishguard and Goodwick Green Spaces

Dewi’s Acre

Hayscastle Community Woodland

Llanfallteg Memorial Playing Field

Jubilee Park and Nature Trail

Saundersfoot Sensory Garden

Julie James, Minister for Climate Change, said: "It’s fantastic to see a record number of our green spaces have achieved a Green Flag status, including a number of newly awarded sites.

"The standard required to achieve Green Flag status is very high so I want to congratulate all of the sites recognised for providing excellent, year-round facilities to local people and visitors alike.

"Our local green spaces have a vital role to play in connecting us to nature, supporting biodiversity and providing opportunities for healthy recreation."

The full list of winners can be found at www.keepwalestidy.cymru