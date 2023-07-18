POLICE are appealing for information after reports that a home was broken in to near Pembroke Dock.
An investigation has been launched following an alleged burglary on Castle Street in Pennar.
The rear kitchen window was smashed, and police believe the burglar, or burglars, entered the home through this window and made “a selective search of the property”.
This is alleged to have taken place between July 6 and 14.
Anyone who has any information which could assist Dyfed-Powys Police with their investigation should contact the police.
They can be contacted online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, by calling 101, or by contacting the officer in the case, PC 1163 Furnival, at Pembroke Dock police station.
