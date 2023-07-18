Details of the obstruction remain unknown.

A warning was issued to mariners at around 7pm on Monday, July 17,after the unnamed obstruction was identified approximately 300 metres south southeast of the Valero oil terminal.

Port officials have confirmed that the obstruction was situated some 300m south southeast of berth three at the oil terminal, in an approximate position of 51º41’ 830N 004º59’ 263W.

It is standing approximately 2.5m above the seabed, between the 10m and 15m contours.

All mariners currently operating on the Milford Haven Waterway are being urged to navigate with extreme caution in the vicinity of the obstruction.

“We are currently investigating the obstruction," commented a spokesperson for the Milford Haven Port Authority this afternoon (Tuesday).

“The Notice to Mariners no. 98 remains in force but there is no anticipated danger to safe vessel navigation.”

Milford Haven Port Authority has confirmed that it will issue a further notice when the obstruction has been removed.