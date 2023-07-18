Llŷr Edwards and his brother Guto Edwards were joined by their cousin Marc Phillips in their mammoth effort which saw them raise £27,500 for the Pembroke Haemotology and Oncolody Day Unit at Withybush Hospital.

The trio carried out a number of fundraising activities as a thank you for Llŷr’s care in 2022, when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

Guto said: “In April 2022, Llŷr was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma – cancer of the lymph nodes.

"Since then, he has received fantastic care and treatment at Withybush and Singleton Hospital, Swansea, having both chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“As a family, we decided to raise money for the haematology and chemotherapy day unit at Withybush.”

As part of the fundraising, Guto and Marc took on an Ironman distance challenge over the Easter bank holiday. The event was called Her Curo Cancr Challenge and included a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle and 26.2-mile marathon run.

They were joined by Llŷr in organising a concert, auction and raffle at Crymych rugby club on the Sunday after the challenge.

Llŷr said: “We are so thankful to everyone who contributed, the total raised has surpassed all of our expectations. We hope the money will help the unit to continue to deliver an excellent service, just like I received this time last year.

“We thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts: the people who donated items to help Guto and Marc complete the challenge, and also those who helped with the concert.

"The list is too long to thank everyone, but without your help, this challenge wouldn’t have been so successful.

“Thank you from me, Guto, Marc and our families.”

Jenny James, senior sister at the unit, said: “From all of the staff on the unit, a huge thank you to Llŷr, Guto and Marc for raising a phenomenal amount of money for the unit.

"Thanks for all your time, organisation and efforts in planning the challenge and events. A big congratulations to Guto and Marc for completing the challenge too.

“The new equipment which we will be able to purchase with the funds will make such a difference to our patients.”