Haverfordwest court was told that after Maxence Pochic was arrested after giving a positive cannabis drugs wipe at St Thomas’ Green car park in Haverfordwest, he initially agreed to give further bloods tests at the police custody suite for further analysis.

These would have ascertained the correct level of drugs that was in his system.

But following his arrival at the police station, he changed his mind.

“He was concerned that he’d been in contact with friends earlier that evening who had been smoking cannabis and he didn’t know if he might have inhaled their smoke,” said his solicitor, Mr David James.

“He thought that this may have caused his drug levels to be raised.”

But Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan’s account of his behaviour in the custody suite differed.

“When he was originally arrested at the roadside, he told the officers that he’d provide further samples for analysis,” she said.

“But when he got to custody, he said he didn’t want to give blood any longer.

“The officers asked him once again if he was prepared to give blood and he refused. He knew he was taking a risk, but he decided to do it, just in case he got a shorter ban.”

Ms Vaughan added that this was Pochic’s second drug-driving conviction in ten years, which would automatically result in a lengthier disqualification.

His solicitor informed magistrates that as a result of his imminent court appearance, he had lost his job with a local civil engineering company.

Pochic, 25, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a blood sample for analysis.

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Pochic from driving for three years.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order which will comprise 15 rehabilitation requirement days and 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay a £114 court surcharge and £85 costs.