Alison Hull, 36, of Glangleddau, Wolfscastle, admitted two charges including driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 12.

She admitted one charge of driving without due care and attention when on December 19, she drove a Hyundai in Marks and Spencer car park, Haverfordwest without due care and attention.

She also admitted one charge of failing to stop after a road accident when on the same date and location, she failed to stop after damage was done to a Toyota Yaris.

She was given five points on her licence and ordered to pay £369 fine, £148 surcharge and £110 costs.

Ryan Phillips, 20, of Wooden, Saundersfoot, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 5.

He admitted that on December 11, he rode a Suzuki GSF motorcycle on the B4318 Heatherton, Pembrokeshire, without due care and attention.

He was given five points on his licence and ordered to pay £181 fine, £72 surcharge and £110 costs.

Gavin Stedman, 50, of Abercych, Boncath, admitted driving without due care and attention at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 12.

He admitted that on December 24, he drove a Volvo XC70 on the B4329 Crundale without due care and attention.

He was given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £192 fine, £77 surcharge and £110 costs.