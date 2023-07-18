Last year, on August 12, the Western Telegraph joined Ted Owens as he celebrated his 98th birthday with his many family and friends in Pembroke Dock.

As a mark of respect, the Western Telegraph will share the interview he gave to senior reporter, Sarahjane Absalom.

Listening to Ted Owens, one can’t help feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everything he endured after landing on Sword Beach on June 6, 1994.

“It was hard and it was frightening,” he says in his keen south Pembrokeshire accent.

“I was a sniper with the Royal Marine Commandos.

“I carried a Lee Enfield 1914 with a 10x6 telescopic site and the men I could see were 75 yards away from me.

“But they must have picked me out because they sent over five mortar shells. I tried to hide behind a blown-up tank but the mortars exploded on my left side with 14 pieces of metal going into me.

“They laid me out on the beach, paralysed, but I could hear everything that was going on. I heard a voice saying ‘The poor blighter’s had it’ - but I kept on going.

“They checked me over and parcelled me up with a label which I’ve still got today and I spent two and half months in hospital.”

Ted Owens, the young Royal Marine from Pembroke Dock (Image: Western Telegraph)

Upon recovery, the Pembroke Dock hero returned to his unit and swiftly set off through France, Belgium and Holland before reaching Dunkirk.

“We surrounded a couple of thousand Germans and were there for five weeks in an independent unit.

“When we were relieved, we were put on a lorry and taken back to a holding battalion.

"When we arrived, we were all complaining about our very sore feet, so we were looked at by a medic who discovered that all our toenails had been bitten off by rats as we slept.

"Rats never bite fingernails because if they did, the fingers would move. But when they bite feet, the feet stay still.”

Ted was wounded on three separate occasions, including by a piece of bullet which entered his windpipe.

“And it’s still here today,” he chuckles. “But it doesn’t cause me much bother because as long as I chew my food carefully, I’m fine.

"I never grumble because life is too sweet. If you make a mistake, always laugh it off. At the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky man”.

Ted Owens, celebrating his 98th birthday in 2022 (Image: Western Telegraph)

Thank you, Ted Owens, for everything you gave to your country.

But most of all, thank you for everything you gave to Pembroke Dock and to your home county of Pembrokeshire.