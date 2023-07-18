Last year, on August 12, the Western Telegraph joined the former Royal Marine Commando as he celebrated his 98th birthday with his many family and friends.

One couldn’t help feeling an overwhelming sense of gratitude for everything he endured after landing on Sword Beach on June 6, 1944 in the first wave of advances on Normandy.

“It was hard and it was frightening,” he said in his keen south Pembrokeshire accent. "I was a sniper with the Royal Marine Commandos.

“I carried a Lee Enfield 1914 with a 10x6 telescopic site and the men I could see were 75 yards away from me. But they must have picked me out because they sent over five mortar shells.

"I tried to hide behind a blown-up tank but the mortars exploded on my left side with 14 pieces of metal going into me.

“They laid me out on the beach, paralysed, but I could hear everything that was going on. I heard a voice saying ‘The poor blighter’s had it’ - but I kept on going.

“They checked me over and parcelled me up with a label which I’ve still got today and I spent two and half months in hospital.”

Ted Owens, the young Royal Marine from Pembroke Dock (Image: Western Telegraph)

Upon recovery, the Pembroke Dock hero returned to his unit and swiftly set off through France and Belgium, and was wounded twice more in battles in the Netherlands.

He then fought in Dunkirk as part of a relief unit and during the Battle of the Bulge alongside the Americans.

Ted was wounded on three separate occasions, including by a piece of bullet which entered his windpipe.

“And it’s still here today,” he chuckled. “But it doesn’t cause me much bother because as long as I chew my food carefully, I’m fine.

"I never grumble because life is too sweet. If you make a mistake, always laugh it off. At the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky man”.

Ted Owens, celebrating his 98th birthday in 2022 (Image: Western Telegraph)

The mayor of Pembroke Dock, Cllr George Manning, has paid tribute to Mr Owens, who was one of Wales' last surviving D-Day veterans.

"Ted Owens was well respected by all who were fortunate enough to know and meet with him, as I was," he said. "He was an absolute gentleman.

"As Mayor of Pembroke Dock and on behalf of the town councillors and staff, we share with Ted's family and close friends their loss of a loved one at this very sad time."