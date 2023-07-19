Josh Arnold had pushed his Yamaha bike through Castle Square on July 7, but when he got to the alleyway that runs past The Friars Vaults pub, he made the mistake of mounting it.

The only other person in the alleyway was a police officer.

“His bike was the answer to everything,” his solicitor, Michael Kelleher told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He’d been pushing it until then, but when it fell over, he decided to ride it. But there was no one else there, other than the police officer.”

When he was stopped by the police officer, Arnold, 18, of Furzey Park, Haverfordwest said he’d drunk a pint and a half earlier that evening.

A roadside breath test provide positive and he was taken to the police station for further intoximeter tests to be carried out. These indicated that he had 52 mcg of alcohol in his breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mr Kelleher went on to say that his client is employed at the Druidston Hotel.

“He’d only had the bike for two or three weeks and previously had to ask other members of staff for lifts to work,” he said.

“So now he’s going to have to go back and ask them if they’ll be happy to help him out once again.”

Josh Arnold was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £40 surcharge.