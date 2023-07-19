Health and Wellbeing Teacher Gemma Evans received the LGBT+ Inclusive Teacher of the Year Award on Thursday, July 13, at a glittering ceremony hosted by Just Like Us, The Young People’s LGBT+ Charity.

Mrs Evans attended the ceremony in London alongside nominees from schools all over the UK, and was accompanied by Kay Davis who has been instrumental in leading change around diversity.

Gemma Evans is pictured with Kay Davies, Ysgol Greenhill’s Family Engagement Officer. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Mrs Evans and Mrs Davis organise the school’s Social Action Team, who work incredibly hard to ensure that all types of diversity are not only supported but celebrated in the Ysgol Greenhill school community.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Evans said: “We find ourselves in an extremely lucky position living in Wales as we are introducing a new curriculum that has diversity as a golden thread running through all subject areas to ensure our learners become ethically informed citizens.

“Kay and I are very proud to say that our school is one of the most active participants in celebrating diversity in a school where students can be themselves without judgement.”

Mrs Evans was honoured to receive the award and dedicated it to the Ysgol Greenhill Social Action Team for their bravery and dedication to bring about positive change.

Ysgol Greenhill Headteacher David Haynes, said: “I am very proud of Mrs Evans’ fantastic achievement.

“I am delighted that the pupils nominated her for this national award, which is recognition for the outstanding work she has done alongside Kay Davis.

“They continually champion our school values of kindness, respect and equity for everyone associated with our Greenhill community.”