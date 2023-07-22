To place any family notices click here.

Janet Gibson

In the early hours of Sunday, July 16, Janet Gibson passed away peacefully at home aged 85 years. Founder of the Bowlings Riding School she remained active in the business until her death. Her interest and love of the business, her riders and the horses never waned. She follows her beloved husband Alan, who died less than a month ago. She leaves to mourn three children, Sara, David and Amanda, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. The family are comforted in the thought that Dr G and Mrs G, as they were fondly known, are now reunited.

The funeral service and burial will take place on Wednesday, July 26, 3pm at St. Michael's Church, Rudbaxton. Casual colourful dress please. Family flowers only are requested. If you wish to make a donation in lieu of flowers then these will be received by Mrs Jo Goldsmith, 26 Lower Quay Road, Hook, SA62 4LR on behalf of The Pembrokeshire RDA and the The Paul Sartori Foundation, made payable to 'Pembrokeshire RDA' or 'Paul Sartori Foundation' Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Edith Maud Yoland (Milford Haven)

In her 100th year, Edith Maud Yolland passed away peacefully on Friday, July 14 surrounded by her family. She is now reunited with her husband George and daughter Susan. Remembered lovingly by her daughters Ann and Jane, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. Many thanks to Harbour Care and Fairfield nursing home for all the care she received.

The funeral service is at North Road Baptist Chapel, Milford Haven at 11am on Friday, July 28 followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. Family flowers only but donations in her memory can be made for the benefit of the Chapel cheques to be sent to Mrs Afril Miles, 53 Mount Pleasant Way, Milford Haven, SA73 1AA. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Barbara Race (Goodwick)

Peacefully on Sunday, July 9 at Withybush Hospital, Barbara of Goodwick. Beloved wife of Dave, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service on Tuesday, July 25 at the Chapel of Rest, Fishguard at 11.30am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn, Narberth at 1pm. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'Paul Sartori Foundation' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Sarah Ann Eirwen Hippard (Fishguard)

Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 12, Eirwen, aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron, loving mother of Lesley and David, much loved grandmother of Non, Helen, Rachel, Amy and Beth, cherished great grandmother of Anthony, Alex, Rhys, Cari, Charlie, Jacob and Delia and a dear sister to Rhiannon and the late Rowena, Mair and Levi. The family wish to thank Meurig and Diane for their loving support.

Funeral service on Monday, July 24 at Tabernacle Chapel, Fishguard at 2pm, followed by interment at Tabernacle cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard Health Centre' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.

Gwyneth Elizabeth Thomas (Johnston)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, July 8, Gwyneth Elizabeth Thomas of Johnston aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Elwyn, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 25, at 12noon at Walwyn's Castle Church followed by interment at Tiers Cross Cemetery. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Anne Hughes (Goodwick)

Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 12, Anne of Goodwick. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of the late Richard and a much-loved sister of Liz and James.

Anne was received into The Church of The Holy Name, Fishguard on Friday, July 21 at 5pm, prior to a funeral service on Saturday, July 22 at 12noon, followed by a private interment. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to 'Headway Pembrokeshire' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel - 01348 873250.