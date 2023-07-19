On December 10, 2022, police officers were on duty in an unmarked vehicle when they were alerted to a road collision that had taken place on the Cleddau Bridge at around 4pm.

When they reached the scene of the accident, they spoke to 55-year-old motorcyclist Steven Wilkes.

Investigations confirmed that he was riding the Suzuki motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with the licence, and was also driving without a valid test certificate. He was subsequently charged with both offences.

Wilkes, of Princess Street, Pembroke Dock, had been instructed to attend court on Tuesday, July 18, however he failed to turn up.

“We’ve had no correspondence from him whatsoever,” commented the court legal advisor.

As a result, magistrates imposed their sentence in Wilkes’ absence.

“He’s had every opportunity to be here, but he isn’t,” said the presiding magistrate.

“As a result, he has no credit for an early guilty plea.”

Steven Wilkes was fined £440 and ordered to pay a £176 surcharge and £90 costs. The total amount owing to the court is £706.