Haverfordwest’s beating of the bounds ceremony took place in the county town on Monday evening.

The ceremony involves the town’s mayor travelling in a water-borne procession to the white stone at the town’s riverside boundary to establish the town’s fishing rights.

These days the ceremony is given a distinctly modern twist with live music and children’s entertainment on the quayside enjoyed by many.

The event is usually attended by mayors from across the county and a flotilla of vessels greets the mayor’s boat as it travels up the Cleddau.

This year Haverfordwest Mayor Jill Owens and her party made the short trip up the river to the white rock. Once there the mayor’s chaplain blessed the rock.

Haverfordwest mayor Jill Owens and chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council Cllr Thomas Tudor. (Image: Thomas Tudor)

The event was also attended by chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Tudor.

“It was lovely to attend the Beating of the Bounds ceremony in Haverfordwest with our Mayor Jill Owens,” he said. “What a fantastic event it was.”

Beating the Bounds is an ancient custom which traditionally involved swatting local landmarks with branches to maintain a shared mental map of parish boundaries.

In Haverfordwest the rock is blessed rather than swatted. The blessing is also to ensure that the town has good weather and fine harvests for the next year.

The 'white rock' is the limit of the authority that the mayor has as Admiral of the port of Haverfordwest and this is what is 'beaten', or in this case blessed.