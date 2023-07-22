A COMPANY is applying to sell alcohol and play music in Pembrokeshire.
Fern Esson and Francis John-Duarete have applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for a Premises Licence for Caerbwdi Café, 12 Cross Square, St Davids.
The licence, if granted, will allow the sale of alcohol and the playing of recorded music.
The full application can be during normal business hours at County Hall, Haverfordwest by prior arrangement or at www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/licensing.
Any representations relating to the application must be made in writing by August 10 to either licensing@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or Lead Licensing Officer, Public Protection Division, County Hall, Haverfordwest, SA61 1TP.
