Hywel Dda Health Charities – the official charity of the health board – has used donations from the public to buy toiletries for in-patients across the hospital sites in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

Toiletries available include toothbrushes, toothpaste, combs, shampoo and conditioner. This aims to help those who are admitted to hospital who don’t have the financial means or family support to buy these essential products.

Honey Owens, patient experience apprentice at the health board, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase these toiletries for in-patients across the health board.

“Having these toiletry items for patients is a huge benefit, they are able to practice good hygiene during their stay which can help them mentally and physically.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk