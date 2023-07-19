Pembrokeshire has been named among the best staycation destinations in the UK according to a recent survey.
With summer upon us, people across the UK will be looking at where to go for their next holiday.
With the cost of living on the rise and people looking for more cost-effective holiday options, what better way than visiting one of the picturesque locations on your doorstep within the UK?
But with so many places to choose from it can sometimes be hard deciding where to go.
A recent survey from Betfair Bingo may be able to help, outlining the top 10 coastal/countryside staycation locations in the UK and well as the best city breaks.
The survey shows Pembrokeshire to be among the likes of Cornwall, the Lake District and the Scottish Highlands as the best coastal/countryside destinations to visit for a staycation holiday.
The top 10 best staycation destinations in the UK
According to the survey from Betfair Bingo, these are the best coastal/countryside staycation destinations in the UK:
- Cornwall
- Lake District
- Devon
- Scottish Highlands
- Yorkshire Dales
- Norfolk
- The Isle of Wight
- Northumberland
- Cotswolds
- Pembrokeshire
🌅 Sunset at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park ….@ItsYourWales @WalesCoastPath @visitwales @StormHour @ThePhotoHour @uknationalparks #Sunset #Pembrokeshire #March2023 pic.twitter.com/B7JmAP9A8T— Pembrokeshire Coast & Wildlife (@W4LES) March 2, 2023
If you're looking for a busy city break, these are the best places to visit in the UK, according to the Betfair Bingo survey:
- London
- Edinburgh
- York
- Blackpool
- Liverpool
- Manchester
- Bath
- Glasgow
- Brighton
- Birmingham
What makes Pembrokeshire one of the best staycation destinations in the UK
There is a lot to like when it comes to Pembrokeshire - from the picturesque beaches to the historic castle scattered across the county and everything in between.
Tenby and Solva were recently named among the best places to live by the sea in 2023.
Additionally, a number of Pembrokeshire beaches have been voted some of the best in the UK.
Pembrokeshire also boasts some of the best restaurants in Wales and the UK according to The Good Food Guide 2023.
Meanwhile, the Pembrokeshire coastline was voted the 5th most beautiful place in the UK by Big 7 Travel.
