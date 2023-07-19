Video footage that was shown to Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week showed Lee Whitehead, 38, launchded his attack on the officer when he was apprehended in Lewis Street, Pembroke Dock on the night of June 17.

Whitehead was heard screaming ‘I’m going to kick you in the head’ and then began his vicious assault on PC Owen.

“He assaulted him multiple times,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan, “and he was deemed an immediate threat to the police officers plus members of the public.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that officers had been called to the scene following a report from a member of the public of a domestic incident.

When the officers arrived, they discovered Whitehead who was wearing a ripped shirt.

When the officers began speaking to him, he became instantly aggressive, and his behaviour continued to the extent that he had to be tasered by the officers.

Whitehead, who is employed as an electrician with the national grid substation network, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault against an emergency worker.

He was represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher.

“He’d been out for a drink with his sister and her partner, and they went into a pub where they weren’t known,” he said.

“He was assaulted, his clothing was ripped and when he went outside, he was confronted by the police officers.

"There was confusion and he struck the officer and caused the injury.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that his client had battled alcohol issues for many years.

“He’d been on an alcohol treatment course and hadn’t had a drink for a long time.

"Between 2013 and 2022 he was out of trouble. But for some reason, he went out that night and drank and once again, alcohol was the major factor.”

Whitehead, of Devizes, Wiltshire, was sentenced to 15 weeks in custody suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days and an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the police officer who was assaulted, a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

"The video evidence we were shown is atrocious, violent, aggressive and prolonged," said the presiding magistrate. "I hope you feel ashamed."