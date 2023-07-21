A.K.A. Stanly’s Solo Exhibition will be held at the Joanna Field Gallery in the Torch Theatre, Milford Haven in August.

The paintings by Mark Stanmore, who uses the name A.K.A. Stanly, use thick colour to highlight the Pembrokeshire coast and its flora and fauna.

Mark grew up in Pembrokeshire and developed a synesthetic relationship with the sights, sounds and smells of the wild west of Wales.

He began to draw at a young age and later found his passion in painting. He went on to study art and design at foundation level and graduated with a B.A(Hons) in documentary photography from the University of Wales, Newport.

Despite his degree, his real creative love is painting and his aesthetic qualities in his paintings reflect the Japanese idea of Wabi Sabi, appreciating the imperfection and flawed beauty.

By leaving some of the canvas exposed or letting the underpainting show through in places, the artist is trying to share all the processes of his art with his audience. Mark aims to use this concept to step away from traditional methods of conventional art and communicating the belief that arti should be more accessible and inclusive to audiences.

The exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, August 1 to Wednesday, August 30, at the Joanna Field Gallery, Torch Theatre. There will be an opening night event on Friday, August 4 between 6pm and 8pm.