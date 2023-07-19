A TEENAGER from Pembroke Dock has appeared in court accused of stealing a bicycle from a railway station.

The 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named – is alleged to have taken a bike valued at around £250 from Taunton Railway Station on May 13 last year.

The case was heard at Taunton Deane and West Somerset Magistrates' Court on July 12, but was adjourned until August 9.

He was granted unconditional bail.