Since the Covid pandemic, families in receipt of school meals during term time have benefitted from a cash payment into their bank accounts in the school holidays.

In Pembrokeshire this equated to £19.50 per week (£3.90 per day) for every eligible young person.

The payments were available to learners eligible for free school meals using the benefit criteria rather than pupils in years one and two who access the Universal Primary Free School Meal (UPFSM).

Welsh Government funding for free school meal payments during the holidays introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic has offered three years of extra support.

However, the Welsh Government’s director of education and the Welsh language, Owain Lloyd, has written to all local authority directors of education to confirm that the funding has now ceased.

Options for a further extension were explored, he said, but budgetary constraints meant that it was not possible.

Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Powys councils, however, have found the cash from their own budgets for the school break.

Pembrokeshire County Council says that it recognises that the scheme was popular with those eligible, and there is information on the council’s website to assist anyone struggling with the Cost of Living.

From September, however, all children in the primary sector will have the option of universal free school meals and the term time support for eligible free school meal pupils will continue.

The council says it is also supporting the School Holiday Enrichment Programme (SHEP), which provides healthy meals, food and nutrition education, along with physical activity and enrichment activities in schools.

The programme has had £4.85million allocated in funding across the country this year.

In Pembrokeshire the Food and Fun – Bwyd a Hwyl programme will be running at Coastlands CP School, Johnston CP School, Gelliswick Church in Wales VC Primary, Neyland Community School and Goodwick CP School.

Places are limited and parents at participating schools have been informed how to get involved.

“The extra funding for free school meals over the last three years was welcomed by eligible families, who we appreciate are still facing difficulties due to increasing living costs,” said Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education and the Welsh language.

“Food and Fun – Bwyd a Hwyl will provide many children with support this summer in their familiar school settings.”

A Welsh government spokesman said: "This summer, a wide range of holiday projects will be available across Wales, including the Food and Fun scheme, which we fund and will be available in all 22 local authority areas for the first time.

"We continue to support families through the cost of living crisis and have invested more than £3.3bn in programmes and schemes which put money back into people's pockets."