The intriguing Summer Minds Lecture, entitled The secret life of sand grains: shedding a little light on the past, is presented by Professor Helen Roberts.

It will delve into the untold secrets of the humble grains of sand, which cover our beaches and landscapes.

Professor Roberts is professor of geography and earth sciences at the University of Aberystwyth.

She will unravel the fascinating tale of how these seemingly insignificant particles have been silent witnesses to the passage of time, quietly preserving the mysteries of our past and now hold the key to understanding the chronicles of our world.

By meticulously studying sand grains in the laboratory, Professor Roberts will demonstrate how they offer a unique window into the timing of events within the archaeological record. These grains can unveil the rates of past landscape, climate, and environmental transformations that have shaped our planet throughout the ages.

The lecture will take place on Tuesday evening, 1st August (7pm-8pm) at Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids.

Summer Minds is an annual series of lectures created by Professor Andrew J Oswald who is a professor of economics and behavioural science at the University of Warwick.

The talks cover serious public-science topics and include time for a discussion at the end of the guest speaker’s lecture.

Admission is free but please note that registration is required to secure your seat; places are limited.

You can register via the link on twryfelinhotel.com or for more details call 01437 725 555.