A MAN has been made the subject of a domestic violence protection order.

Kenna Evans, 29, of no fixed abode, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 18.

The prosecution sought a domestic violence protection order against him on behalf of a woman.

This was granted by the court.

The 28-day order bans Evans from contacting the woman – directly or indirectly, entering a specified address in Pembrokeshire, and threatening, intimidating or harassing the woman – or instructing others to do so.

Evans must also pay costs of £226 to Dyfed Powys Police.