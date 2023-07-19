Tests carried out earlier this week have confirmed that their death was the result of Avian Influenza.

Guillemots are currently the worst affected, although dead razorbills and gannets have also been reported.

A multi-agency response team is now in place to deal with the situation, comprising Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, National Trust Cymru, Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales and the Welsh Government.

Members of the public are being urged not to handle any dead or sick birds and to keep their dogs away from them.

On Wednesday afternoon (July 19) there were reports that three dead porpoises and two dead seals had also been found washed up on a Pembrokeshire beach.

Now concern is rising over cross-contamination, as foxes are believed to have been worrying the carcasses.

“Please do not handle any dead or sick birds if you come across them, and keep your dogs on leads,” said Cllr David Simpson, leader of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“Also have information to hand about where and when the bird or birds were discovered, and using a location-finding app such as what3words to record the location of the dead or sick birds is also extremely helpful.”

Officials are now anticipating an increase in the numbers of birds being washed ashore following the recent bad weather.

In August 2022 there were similar concerns after seabirds were found dead on beaches throughout Pembrokeshire.

Of particular concern was Grassholm’s gannet colony which is the third largest in the world with around 36,000 pairs.

This could have been completely wiped out if the Avian flu had spread.

"This has the potential to be really serious as it’s a highly contagious strain that jumped from the poultry industry in south-east Asia into the wild bird population,” said the RSPB’s head of species, Julian Hughes.

“And as birds migrate, the strain of avian flu - H5N1 - has subsequently been carried all over the world.”

The disease is spread through the birds’ guano and a large part of Grassholm is carpeted with this, just as on Skomer and Skokholm Islands.

Typically this form of the disease is difficult to detect and presents itself with little warning.

Affected birds may develop swollen heads, a blue colouration of the comb and wattles, dullness, lack of appetite, respiratory distress, diarrhoea and a significant drop in egg production.

“It’s really important that members of the public don’t touch dead or sick birds but also that they help us to understand the conservation impacts on our internationally important seabird populations by continuing to report any they might find,” said Lisa Morgan of the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

While no Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is currently in place, Welsh Government advice is that bird keepers should to continue to complete the biosecurity self-assessment checklist.

Scrupulous biosecurity is the most effective method of disease control available and all bird keepers should follow enhanced biosecurity measures at all times to prevent the risk of future outbreaks.

Any dead wild birds should be reported to Pembrokeshire County Council on 01437 764551 (or out of hours 0345 601 5522) to arrange collection.

Sick or injured wild birds on public land should be reported to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Dead birds on private land should be reported to PCC on the numbers above for information gathering purposes but removal will be via DEFRA on 03459 33 55 77.