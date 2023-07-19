The plans for Rhosfach Farm, Efailwen, would have seen the agricultural land changed to a touring caravan and tent site. They were submitted by I R and M M Jenkins and Carmarthenshire County Council refused the application on July 7.

If approved, the application would have allowed 26 touring caravan pitches, a separate camping area and a shower/toilet block as well as associated developments.

The council refused the application for three reasons. The first reason was that the proposal would result in an ‘intensification of the use of the local highway network which is currently restricted by its carriageway width, alignment and lack of passing places and as such is considered unable to accommodate the increase in traffic generated by the development and would be detrimental to highway safety.’

There was also concerns over the local junctions to the north which are restricted in terms of their width and visibility and there was insufficient information provided to demonstrate that the visibility splays in line with the relevant policies.

The second reason for the refusal was that the applicants did not provide sufficient information to demonstrate that vehicles towing a touring caravan within the site would be able to manoeuvre within and enter/exit the site in a forward gear, meaning ‘the proposal fails to demonstrate that the development would not have a detrimental impact upon highway safety.’

The third reason for refusal was that insufficient information was provided to demonstrate the site’s accessibility by non-car modes of transport such as cycling and walking.