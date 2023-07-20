Kristie Meachen, 36, of St Teilo Street, Pontarddulais, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 14.

The first charge was for theft from a shop, which related to her stealing £949.99 worth of food items from Marks and Spencer, Haverfordwest, on December 21.

The second charge was for failing to surrender to police or court bail, when on July 12, she failed to surrender to custody at Llanelli Magistrates Court.

She was jailed for a total of eight weeks – six for the theft offence and two for failing to surrender. The judge stated that the planning, high value of goods stolen and previous convictions were the reason for the prison sentence.

She also has to pay £474.99 in compensation.