Aspiring knights can look forward to enrolling and learn all the skills and chivalry necessary for their new status. There will also be an opportunity to take part in the ancient skill of archery during the event.

Further entertainment will be provided courtesy of a storytelling wizard and a music workshop run by Tickle Tunes.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “We are thrilled to welcome our young adventurers (and their grown-ups, of course) back to the Kids Rule the Castle event, where they can immerse themselves in a full day of medieval merriment at a stunning location.

“The event is a fantastic way to ignite young imaginations and inspire a lifelong appreciation for history – as well as having lots of fun. And there’s no need to book in advance. Just turn up on the day and choose the activities that interest you.”

Nest Tea Room will be open between 10.30am and 4pm on the day, serving a delicious variety of lunches, cakes and refreshments.

Kids Rule the Castle will take place at Carew Castle between 10am-3pm on Friday 28 July. Normal admission fees apply plus a small cash charge for some of the activities.

Free entry will be provided to those under the age of four. Full details of the day can be found at www.carewcastle.com.