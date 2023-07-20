Members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s Development Management Committee, meeting on July 19, were recommended to approve an application by Emma-Sian Davies for the second phase of a residential development on land north of Bay View Terrace, Dinas Cross.

The scheme, for delegated approval, sought 14 social rented new builds and the conversion of an existing traditional outbuilding into a one-bedroom unit for market sale.

Three objections raised concerns about a loss of privacy to a neighbouring property, road safety, capacity of local infrastructure including drainage, and objections to the designs.

Elin Jones, clerk of local community council Dinas Cross said a number of concerns had been raised about the second phase of the development, one of the points being that local residents felt those accepted on the first phase of the scheme often had tenuous links to the village.

Concerns had also been raised about sewerage infrastructure, members later hearing there were plans for a pumping station to overcome this.

Members also heard a rural communities policy was available with a comprehensive list of conditions that could be use to ensure a local connection for would-be residents.

Members later considered an amendment to approval to include not only the affordable housing element but a rural communities condition.

Councillor Mike James said: “It’s something that should be fully supported, it’s absolutely crucial that we keep our children, our youngsters, in the locality, and I’m very pleased to hear this.”

Fellow councillor Peter Morgan moved the application be approved with the addition of the residential clause, which was supported by councillors Di Clements and Mike James.

Members agreed to approve the application, with the additional residential condition.