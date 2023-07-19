The former member of Haverfordwest Operative Society has made the trip down the M4 ahead of her visit to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival next month.

"I had so much fun last year when I put my Fringe show on in Hook as it's such a joy to be able to perform at home where this all started," she said.

Emily's performing career has gone from strength to strength since her first trip to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022.

The cabaret performer has been frequenting London and UK stages since 2014, after initially training at the Actors Centre and Poor School.

But it was under the tutelage of cabaret guru Paulus that she discovered her love for hosting and storytelling.

Blodwen is her own character creation, close to her heart and based on her own experiences, and she has been performing 'Blodwen's in Town: A Musical Comedy' all over the UK.

"I'm so much busier than I was a year ago, it's been fantastic” she said.

Developed with the guidance of dramaturg and mentor Paul L Martin (who is a former judge on BBC One's All Together Now), her new show, which is set in Paris, features an hour of songs and anecdotes drawn from Emily's own experiences of living and working in France.

Pembrokeshire is her last stop before Edinburgh, and the show takes place Saturday 22nd July at Newport Memorial Hall. Tickets are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/pembrokeshire/newport-memorial-hall/blodwens-in-paris/e-kgvbag