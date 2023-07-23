Recently, Helen Wood, spotted a pair of otters at the Mill Ponds in Pembroke. She said that it was a ‘lovely encounter’ as although she had heard stories of them being at the ponds, she had never been able to see one.

This led to us wondering just how many otters there are in the county and where you could find them.

Here we take a look at how you know whether otters are near you and how you can record their locations to help with understanding how otters are faring in the county.

The otter was enjoying a swim. (Image: Helen Wood)

There are a number of species of otters but only one is found in the UK – the Eurasion otter (Lutra lutra). The Woodland Trust says that otters have made a ‘spectacular’ comeback in Wales in recent years. In the mid-20th century, otters were close to extinction across the UK but are now seeing a resurgence in numbers.

The Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation (SAC) website states that the otter is commonly associated with rivers or with the sea and sea lochs in Scotland. In Pembrokeshire, they tend to be found on the coast and swimming in the sea.

It is unusual to actually see an otter in the wild as they are nocturnal and tend to be spotted at dusk or dawn, but the Pembrokeshire Marine SAC says they have been known to appear on beaches in the middle of the day.

So how can you tell whether there are otters around?

Otters are usually solitary animals according to the Woodland Trust and they raise their pups year-round in a waterside holt.

Otters have been making a comeback in Wales. (Image: Helen Wood)

Woodland Trust states that an otter has a sweet-smelling spraint (droppings) and a playful nature. They weigh between 7-11kg and measure 94-155cm long.

To find out if an otter is around, there are ways to tell if there are otter tracks in the mud, sand and snow along the waterside. An otter’s footprint can measure between 40-80mm across. They have five toes, but asymmetric prints can show just four. You may be able to see the webbing in the print, but you won’t see claw marks. If you do see claw marks it could be a dog or badger print.

If you see a print that looks like an otter’s but is smaller, it is likely to be a mink.

Many people tend to spot an otter whilst its in the water, spotting signs of bubbles as the otter is below the surface looking for its prey.

Otters also leave a V shape in the water when swimming and you can usually see their head and back above the water line.

Otters usually leave their spraints (or droppings) on rocks or logs close to the water. They can be green, grey or black and full of bones, shells, feathers and fur. The sweet smell is said to be like jasmine tea or laurel flowers.

Marine conservationists are observing where otters are so they can find out more about their habits. (Image: Helen Wood)

Reported sightings of otters and records of their spraints have shown that there are otters throughout the SAC area in Pembrokeshire and around the open coast, as well as the Milford Haven waterway.

If you do find an otter or its hideout, please do not disturb it and observe from a distance.

The Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation has asked that anyone who spots an otter, reports it to the West Wales Biodiversity Information Centre and to the Pembrokeshire Marine Special Area of Conservation to allow them to learn more about where the elusive animals are.