Dylan Connolly, 27, of King Street, Pembroke Dock, admitted breaching a community order at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 3.

He admitted that on May 26 and June 5, he failed to attend telephone appointments as instructed and he failed to provide acceptable evidence for the missed appointments within five working days as instructed on the community order issued by Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 16, 2020.

He was ordered to pay £115 fine and £60 costs and the order is to continue.

Darren Williams, 44, of Honeyhill Grove, Lamphey, admitted two charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on July 12.

He admitted one charge of attempted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, when on May 14, he attempted to damage a door.

He also admitted a charge of common assault on the same date. Both took place in Lamphey.

He was ordered to pay a total of £200 in fines, £50 surcharge and £85 costs. Two restraining orders were also taken out against him.