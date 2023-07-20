The brave singleton will be married off to a complete stranger before being jetted off on a luxury honeymoon.

With 'Married at First Sight UK' being possibly one of the most talked-about reality series currently on TV, it follows the happy couples who have been matched up by a group of experts using ‘scientific matchmaking methods’.

The team includes a spiritualist, a relationship coach and a sociologist.

Contestants have no contact with their match until their wedding day, with the show then following the newlyweds for the next five weeks as they try to make their relationship work.

Viewers get to see the highs and lows of the honeymoon, followed by the couples moving in together.

Since first airing in the UK in 2015, there have been seven series of Married at First Sight, and the show has become one of the most talked about, having racked up over 50 million views on the streaming platform All4.

Producers are now on the lookout for contestants for the upcoming series, with applications open to both straight people and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

One of the previous grooms was Welshman Luke Dawson who had a very bumpy ride with his marriage to Morag. Sadly Luke, who hails from Cardiff, ended up single.

Luke, who hails from Cardiff, had a very bumpy marriage to Morag and ultimately ended up still single.

Posting to his Instagram, he said that he has some regrets about going on the show.

"I'm actually a very private person and putting myself out there even two years later still makes me feel uneasy.

“Some regret too, some I'll share at a later time. I've had a lot of ups and downs since."

Since the show Luke has also said he would not return to 'Married At First Sight' because of the emotional and personal sacrifices he made.

During a questions and answers on his Instagram, he also told a fan that he was in a "worse financial place" than before the show and has "had to rebuild a career, routine, personal life and emotions all over since the show ended".

To apply to the show you must be over 18 years old, live in the UK and feel ready for marriage (obviously).