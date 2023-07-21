Visitors to Tenby this summer are being encouraged to use the town's Park and Ride service, which gets underway this weekend.
The service runs from car parks on the outskirts of the town, with the aim of easing pressure on the car parks accessed via the resort centre, where the summer pedestrianisation scheme is now in place.
The Park and Ride service starts on Saturday July 22 and runs from 11am–6pm until Friday September 8.
The service runs from the Salterns Car Park SA70 8DU to South Parade, via The Green Car Park SA70 87NG.
During busy periods the bus will also cover The Clicketts Car Park, opposite Tenby Leisure Centre SA70 8EJ.
The service is free to use, with passengers only paying for parking.
