The service runs from car parks on the outskirts of the town, with the aim of easing pressure on the car parks accessed via the resort centre, where the summer pedestrianisation scheme is now in place.

The Park and Ride service starts on Saturday July 22 and runs from 11am–6pm until Friday September 8.

The service starts from the Salterns car park. (Image: Google Street View)

The service runs from the Salterns Car Park SA70 8DU to South Parade, via The Green Car Park SA70 87NG.

The Green car park is another pick-up/drop-off point. (Image: Google Street View)

During busy periods the bus will also cover The Clicketts Car Park, opposite Tenby Leisure Centre SA70 8EJ.

The service is free to use, with passengers only paying for parking.