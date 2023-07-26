Mark and Caroline Davies’ milking parlour, cubicle housing and slurry store at 95-hectare New House Farm, Little Newcastle, had all needed upgrading.

It left the couple with the stark choice of sell their pedigree ‘Tynewydd’ Holstein Friesian herd or starting afresh.

They opted to reinvest and to switch system type to one that is fully housed, with underground slurry storage and with milking robots and other machines to minimise labour input.

Everything has been designed for cow comfort and ease of management.

They had been milking 120 cows but the shed was built with expansion in mind and there are now 250 cows in the herd, producing an annual average milk yield per cow of 12,000 litres.

The portal frame building is one of two halves, each mirroring the other with 120 cubicles and two milking robots in each half.

As it is a robot system a collecting yard is not needed so there is a big space saving compared to a conventional parlour, says Mark.

“We’ve got Yorkshire boarding at both gable ends and, because it is a north facing and on an exposed site, there are galebreakers down one side and an automatic folding ventilation curtain down the entire length of the other, programmed to shelter the cows when the wind, rainfall and temperature hit certain points,’’ he says.

There is a large calving area that has access to one of the robots, and a separate handling facility.

As well as milking robots there are robots for scraping and for pushing up feed, programmed to operate every hour.

A TMR ration combines silage with lucerne hay, grass hay, brewers grains and an 18% blend.

Cows visit the milking robots 3.2 every 24 hours. They are fed 16% cake in the robots, fed to a maximum of 14kg for cows producing in excess of 40 litres.

With a fully housed system, the Davies’ wanted to make sure that the cubicle places were as comfortable and easy to use as possible so they installed for flexible cubicles made of plastic and rubber and 3ft 9 inch beds with 50mm foam mattresses topped with sawdust.

The shed needed to be good for cow flow so the passageways are wide and, as none of the ends are blocked off, the cows can walk freely around the building.

There is underground storage for 1.5m gallons of slurry which covers us for five or six months.

“We were going to put slurry storage by the side of the shed but underground storage, although an extra cost, doesn’t take up extra field area and it keeps the rainwater out,’’ says Caroline.

Cows have access to drinking water from quick empty water troughs that are easy to clean out.

“It takes seconds to give them a quick clean when we’re spreading sawdust on the beds and it means that the cows always have clean water when they want it,’’ says Mark.

There are six 72-inch fans over the cubicle beds and a 55-inch model over the calving area, all variable speed and automatically controlled.

These were fitted seven or eight feet above the cubicle beds so that air would blow over the cows when they are lying down.

The couple’s favourite feature of the new shed is its general automation which helps the shed to function for the cows and for their workload.

“It means that we can concentrate on the management side of things,’’ says Caroline.

“The future for dairying is definitely positive, and automation very much plays into that.’’