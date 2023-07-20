The judges were extremely impressed by the high standard of entrants for the award, kindly sponsored by Mrs Mair Evans. All ten candidates demonstrated a wide range of skills in enhancing the genetic performance of their livestock by using breeding indexes to provide objective evidence of progress in terms of efficiency, productivity, and sustainability.

“The industry is in safe hands with the talent and enthusiasm of the younger generation.” said judges, Mr DE Meurig James FRAgS and Mr John Griffiths FRAgS.

They added that Mr George, who farms near Haverfordwest, clearly demonstrated how better use of genetics is now bearing fruit in the Brynhyfryd herd.

The use of embryo work, sexed semen and careful genetic selection using indices to enhance the decision making process was demonstrated to the highest standards. They said the management of the entire dairy enterprise could only be admired, evidenced by the balance of type and production.

The judges were also very impressed with Ioan Jones Evans of Trawsfynydd, Meirionnydd, due to Ioan’s recent success with ponies and cobs. Keen to further develop the Islyn and Arthen studs, Ioan who currently uses a mix of natural and artificial insemination from the UK and abroad, shared plans to develop his own AI service for visiting mares at their home farm.

A certificate and medal will be presented on Monday, July 24, at the Royal Welsh Show in memory of Dr Emrys Evans, a Royal Welsh gold medalist and chairman of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s board of directors, who died on the eve of the centenary show in 2004.

