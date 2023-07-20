The recently upgraded Stena Nordica, which began her sailings from Fishgaurd to Rosslare less than a week ago, has now been redeployed to help with delays and cancellations while the repairs are carried out.

Passengers who were planning on sailing from Fishguard to Rosslare are being offered alternative Stena Line sailings or they can be transferred to the Irish Ferries sailings from Pembroke Dock. These leave twice daily, at 2.45am and 2.45pm

It is understood that the fire broke out on Wednesday morning on a backup generator when the Superfast VII was docked in Belfast Harbour.

The Irish Sea operator has confirmed that no passengers were on board at the time of the fire.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said they are in the process of advising customers affected by the delays and have apologised for any inconvenience caused.

“Whist repairs are being carried out on Stena Line’s Superfast VII vessel following an incident in Belfast Harbour, the Stena Nordica will be redeployed onto the route to help alleviate resultant sailing delays and cancellations," a statement said.

“If passengers are happy to transfer to Irish Ferries, there is no need to contact us as their booking will be automatically transferred.

"Stena Nordica will commence services from Belfast at 07:30hrs on July 20 and will operate alongside Stena Superfast VIII on the Belfast-Cairnryan route until repair works have been completed on Stena Superfast VII.

"Stena Line are in the process of advising all those customers affected by the delays and would like to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused during the next few days.”