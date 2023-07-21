With an ever-expanding population, and the related pressures this puts on climate change, a move towards sustainable farming methods and producing more of our own foods within the UK is a topic that is growing in interest and popularity.

Over 70% of the UK’s land area is farmed, and while farming contributes to our food consumption needs and the economy, it also plays an important part in the management of the environment.

Agronomy provides farmers with agricultural information about how to grow and care for plants and soils in certain environments. Factors such as climate, roots, moisture, weeds, pests, fungi and erosion can all pose significant challenges when attempting to produce a plentiful harvest.

Coleg Sir Gâr’s BASIS Foundation in Agronomy course is ideally suited for learners who are starting their career in agronomy and crop production, including forage crops like maize, rye, kale, fodder beet and swedes.

They will also learn how to produce a Nutrient Balance Chart.

The course is delivered by Dr Jonathan Harrington, honourary lecturer at Cardiff University School of Biosciences teaching undergraduate plant biochemistry and courses on crop agronomy for budding agriculturalists.

Harrington also runs consultancy practice Optima Excel Ltd, offering a technical inquiry helpline for agrochemical manufacturers. He is also a consultant to the Welsh Government, which offers subsidised plant nutrient advice to Welsh farmers through approved advisers.

With a cohort of ten students successfully through their first steps into agronomy, Dr Jonathon Harrington said: “Over the last few years we’ve witnessed a huge shi[ towards shopping local and a focus on food provenance. A greater understanding of agricultural science is key to ensuring that we can successfully manage existing arable farmland but also diversify for the future.

“It has been a pleasure working with Coleg Sir Gâr on the delivery of this foundation course, which gives individuals a good grounding in agronomy. We look forward to seeing how they put their newfound knowledge into practice.”

The five-day course is open to any individual wishing to start their crop production and soil

management journey. Funding of up to 80% may be available to those who meet Welsh

Government’s Farming Connect programme eligible criteria.

Course information is available here: https://www.colegsirgar.ac.uk/index.php/en/304-part-time-online-courses/3410-basisfoundation-in-agronomy-agriculture-vegetables

