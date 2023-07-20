“It will be an open service which means that any and all are more than welcome to come and share the time with us,” said Alysia’s mother, Tara Salisbury.

“The way in which people have offered us their support over these last few weeks in so many different ways has helped make her death that little bit easier to bear.

"But it’s also made us realise what a nice place it is that we live in.”

The fire tore through the family home in Pontyglasier, near Eglwyswrw, on the night of May 27, and it took fire fighters many hours to find Alysia’s body.

Her mother believes that Alysia wouldn’t have felt any fear as a result of her autism.

"Alysia was nearly six, but because of the way that she was, when the fire started she would have just sat happily transfixed by it," she said.

"She wouldn't have made any noise, she wouldn't have alerted anyone, she wouldn't have run.

"She would have just sat happily, watching it as it grew."

As a result of the fire, the family lost everything.

“All we had left were the clothes we were wearing at the time, and yet the people of north Pembrokeshire have helped us out in so many different ways.”

Alysia’s funeral service takes place this Saturday, July 22 at 1pm when videos and music will be played to celebrate the little girl’s life. Flowers and small toys can also be donated in her memory.

The inquest into Alysia's death was opened on June 9 and has been adjourned until October 12.