The target for red calls is that 65 per cent of the calls must be responded to within eight minutes, and in June 2023, only 49.3 per cent were responded to within the time frame in the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

It is a decrease of almost two per cent on May 2023, when 51.7 per cent of red calls were responded to within eight minutes.

However, in Wales, there was an increase in overall response, with 54.6 per cent of calls being seen within the eight-minute window.

Around 19,000 hours were lost by the ambulance service in June due to handover delays which has an impact on the response to red calls.

Across Wales, less emergency calls to the ambulance service were made in June (average of 1,142 calls per day) compared to May (average of 1,132 calls per day).

However, the average number of red calls increased from 11.4 per cent of calls in May to 11.7 per cent in June, with a total of 4,010 calls in the month.

Daily visits to the emergency department in June 2023 averaged 3,278 – the highest figure on record. This is across Wales.

The average time spent in emergency departments was two hours and thirty-seven minutes, with a slight increase in performance of reaching the four-hour target being the best figures since April 2021.

In the Hywel Dda University Health Board, there was a total of 15,525 people attending the emergency departments across the counties, a decrease of 108 compared to May.

60.1 per cent of those attending the emergency department in June were seen within the four-hour period, which is well below the 95 per cent target.

The NHS 111 helpline service’s statistics saw a boost, with 94 per cent of calls answered in June, the highest proportion answered since May 2022.

A total of 67,679 calls were made across Wales, which was 12,000 less than May 2023.

The remaining six per cent of calls were ended by the caller before there was a chance to be answered, with 1,778 of the 4,351 unanswered calls being ended within 60 seconds of the automated messages.

More than 354,000 hits were recorded on the NHS 111 Wales website, with more than 9,600 symptom checks carried out on the site.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The Welsh NHS continues to see very high levels of demand, but there has been further improvement in the performance of emergency care and ambulance response times.

"The longest waits for treatment also decreased again.

“June saw the best red ambulance performance in 16 months despite the proportion of immediately life threatened calls remaining very high.

"The proportion of red calls which received an emergency response within eight minutes increased to 54.6 per cent.

“June also saw the best four-hour performance for emergency care facilities recorded for more than two years.

“This was despite the highest levels of attendances per day on record in June, with an average of 3,278 each day.”