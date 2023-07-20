The following Pembrokeshire motorists have been disqualified from driving after pleading guilty to drug driving offences before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week:
Daniel Mabe, 21, Troopers Inn, Llangwm, (2.8mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol), 12 month disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs and £48 surcharge;
Jamie Edgar, 31, Druidstone Hotel, Druidstone, (10mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol), three year disqualification, £175 fine, £70 surcharge and £85 costs;
Shane Williams, 26, Haven Drive, Hakin, Milford Haven (3.7mcg Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol) three year disqualification, £346 fine, £138 surcharge and £85 costs;
Rebecca Taunton, 40, Nun Street, St Davids, (6.6mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol), 12 month disqualification, £120 fine, £85 costs, £48 surcharge;
Daniel Booth, Milford Haven, (5.3mcg Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol), 14 month disqualification, £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £85 costs;
Luke Butland, 21, Stranraer Road, Pennar, Pembroke Dock (6.1mcg Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol) 12 month disqualification, £300 fine, £120 surcharge and £85 costs.
