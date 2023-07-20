Applicant Mr Lawrence submitted plans to build a roof covering with cubicles over an existing nutrient store and a replacement roof and frame for an existing agricultural building at Pointz Castle Farm, Pen Y Cwm, near Solva.

The application – supported by local community council Brawdy - was recommended for conditional approval when it came before Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s Development Management Committee on July 19.

350 cattle herd Pointz Castle Farm, situated close to scheduled monument Pointz Castle Mound, the remains of a medieval castle, diversified to include the sale of ice cream from a café on site a few years ago.

In a report for members, the Park’s ecologist said: “The development will have a neutral or negligible environmental effect and may even result in a slight betterment.”

The report said the new constructions would be positioned on the same footprint as those already existing.

“This considered location will minimise impacts arising from the development and its ongoing use as far as is possible.

“The development to the existing nutrient store in particular on the southern fringe of the farm complex will certainly compound the visual bulk of the farm complex.

“However, this bulk will blend fairly unobtrusively with the wider setting and will not cause an unacceptably adverse impact on the qualities and special landscape and seascape character of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.”

It finished: “Overall, the proposal will improve the functional processes of the agricultural activity taking place and create acceptable impacts on ecology and landscape features.”

Councillor Peter Morgan moved the application be approved, backed by fellow councillors Mike James and Di Clements.

Councillor Tony Wilcox said: “It’s nice to see this has actually gone through the process and is not retrospective,” adding: “We do get some farms….”