Police saw an Audi A3 pull sharply out in front of them in the early hours of June 5 and proceed along the road, crossing over the central white line.

“It was also travelling at speeds of up to 70mph in a 60mph zone,” Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

When the officers stopped the vehicle at Trefgarne, they could see it was being driven by Mathew James, 40, of Station Road, Letterston.

A roadside breath test proved positive and James was taken to the police custody suite where he gave a blood test for analysis.

This confirmed that he had been driving with 123 mlg of alcohol in his system; the specified legal limit is 80.

Ms Vaughan informed magistrates that this was James’ second drink-driving offence in a ten year period. As a result, he faced a mandatory lengthier disqualification.

James pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving. He was legally represented in court by Mr Michael Kelleher who informed magistrates that his client works at a pub in Haverfordwest.

“Losing his driving licence is going to be very difficult for him,” he said.

“He lives in Letterston which is a fair distance out of town, and this means he’s now going to have major transport problems. When he finishes work, the last bus has often gone.”

James was disqualified from driving for three years. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.