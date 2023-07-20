The awards took place at City Hall in Cardiff on Monday, July 17, and Hywel Dda University Health Board’s staff were highly praised.

Jill Paterson, director of primary, community and long-term care, won the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in developing a wealth of wisdom and experience in primary and community nursing, general medical services contract requirements, long-term condition management and continuing healthcare funding, providing advice and support at a national level.

She developed the first national general practice nursing framework, established a community-based nurse-led management of individuals with a chronic condition and much more.

“It’s a great honour to have received this award,” said Jill.

“I am proud of the developments in primary care and community nursing over the years across the HDUHB area, and the leadership role I have played both locally and nationally in the development of the profession.

“As we look forward, I hope I can inspire and encourage other nurses who are making a difference every day through the compassionate care they deliver to our patients, to take every opportunity to influence and lead change that will improve outcomes for our patients and transform the way in which we deliver services.”

Kerri Rowe, paediatric oncology outreach nurse specialist (POONS) won the Suzanne Godall Paediatric Nursing Award for her work investigating the role of POONS in providing bereavement care to families.

She identified a concern locally around the safe administration of chemotherapy in the community and the need for pumps to improve patient safety and quality when doing her masters.

Kerri said: “I feel extremely honoured and privileged to have been nominated for this award firstly and never imagined I would become a finalist and win!

"It is an honour to do the job I do. It is all I have ever wanted to do and worked throughout my career to gain relevant experiences, qualifications, and skills to do the job to my very best ability.

“Firstly I cannot do my job without the team of NHS professionals who I work alongside, support me and contribute to the overall care I can give, but most importantly I want to thank the families and the beautiful patients who welcome me into their homes, trust me and allow me to work alongside them to care for their child at home at such a devastating time in their lives.

"I will be forever grateful and hope to continue to develop the role and practices to ensure we deliver safe and effective care to the highest standard possible.”

There were also members of the health board’s nursing teams who came runners up in a number of categories.

Sian Lewis, clinical lead nurse in Aberaeron Integrated Care Centre, and Bianca Oakley, advanced nurse practitioner in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre were both runners up for the Community Nursing Award for establishing the minor injury/same day emergency care service in Cardigan Integrated Care Centre.

Melanie Rix-Taylor, commissioning case manager in the mental health and learning disability team, was runner up in the Learning Disabilities and Mental Health Award for recognising the needs of people who have profound and multiple learning disabilities and additional physical health needs requiring nursing care.

Nia Sheehan, a student nurse in Gorwelion Menta Health Resource Centre, was nominated for the Nursing Student Award for recognising the mental health and care needs of a rural community and introduced a health clinic providing access to support for menta and physical health and social needs.

Dr Augusta Stafford-Umughele, workforce culture, diversity and inclusion manager, was nominated for the Chief Nursing Officer for Wales Award for helping the health board to understand and learn about issues faced by staff from the global majority.

Tricia Roberts, clinical nurse specialist in Wellfield Resource Centre, was nominated for the Advanced and Specialist Nursing Award for pioneering work in adult ADHD services in west Wales, establishing services from scratch.

Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient Eexperience at the health board said: “Being recognised for the contribution you make as a nurse or midwife through the annual RCN Awards Wales is a tremendous achievement.

"The awards provide a real opportunity for nurses, students, support workers and midwives to showcase the difference they make to the lives of people we care for and I am delighted that once again Hywel Dda nurses have been recognised.”