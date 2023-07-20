The incident took place just before 4.30pm on Tuesday, July 18 on the B4459 near to the former Farmers pub in Pencader.

The child was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

"In particular, officers are appealing for the driver of a black or grey pick-up truck to come forward as it is believed they may be able to assist them with their investigation," said a police statement.

"This vehicle is known to have been travelling in a northbound direction, towards the general direction of Llandysul, with the driver being described as a male aged in his 50s or 60s.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, or has dash cam or doorbell footage, they are urged to contact us."

The police can be contraced online at https://orlo.uk/6n8hn or by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

Quote reference: DP-20230718-303.

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit https://orlo.uk/tM4A1

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.