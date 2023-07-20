Home Office figures show 24 firearms licences were revoked by Dyfed-Powys Police in the year to March – up from 11 in 2021-22, and the joint-highest figure since 2008-09, when comparable records began. The other highest year was 2019-20.

Meanwhile, a further 38 shotgun licences were revoked last year. This compares with 28 in Essex, 30 in West Mercia and 26 in South Wales.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation has praised the vetting process for catching unsuitable gun owners.

Action on Armed Violence, a campaign group that aims to end armed violence, said the UK's gun laws ‘work’, with firearms deaths lower nationally than in many other countries.

Across England and Wales, there were 418 firearms revocations in 2022-23 – up from 385 the year before and the highest figure on record, which nationally began in 1992.

Martin Parker, head of firearms at the association, said the reason for the record numbers is "almost certainly the introduction of statutory guidance on suitability checks of certificate holders in 2021", which the BASC assisted in creating to improve consistency across police forces in England and Wales.

Mr Parker added: "Shooting is an incredibly popular activity, incorporating tens of thousands of jobs, highly competitive target and clay pigeon shooting, and essential wildlife management."

The figures also show 522 firearms and shotguns were lost or stolen across England and Wales in 2022-23, which is 19 per cent higher than the year before and 43 per ceng higher than two years ago.

In Dyfed and Powys, six firearms or shotguns were lost or stolen, which is up from four in 2020-21.

Meawnhile Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that revocations depend on information and incidents involving certificate holders.

“Decisions to revoke certificates are made on a case-by-case basis, assessing risk against public safety, including a combination of factors such as the conduct of the individual, and evidence or information which meets the statutory definition of a danger to public safety or to peace,” said a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson.

"The numbers of revocations rely solely on what information and incidents have occurred involving certificate holders, or those who live at their properties.”