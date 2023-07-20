At the June meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s planning committee, members went against officer recommendations by narrowly backing the scheme.

The application, by Mike Harris, included a beach-themed small retail unit and a small rear extension for a kitchen at closed public toilets next to Newgale Campsite.

It also offered a new seasonal public disabled toilet to be provided by the applicant.

As the plan was a departure from officer recommendations, planners could only be be ‘minded to’ approve at the June meeting, meaning it would be heard again at a future planning committee for final ratification, as part of a ‘cooling off’ process.

It was expected the application would return to the July 19 meeting, but national park planners heard the scheme had been subject to a potential ‘call-in’ to the Welsh Government after a request from a ‘third party’.

‘Call-ins’ are usually only considered for far larger developments, and mean the plans may be determined by Welsh Government or return to the national park planning committee for a final decision at a later date.

It is expected a decision on whether the scheme is actually ‘called-in’ for a Welsh Government decision or will be returned for a final decision by national park planners is expected to be made in the next few weeks, members heard.

At the July meeting, Councillor Reg Owens, who had previously been vocal in his support of the scheme, raised his concern at the ‘call-in’ request.

“I can’t understand this; we invoked the cooling-off period, then they say a ‘third party’ made an application for it to be called in, are we told who this third party is?”

He said the ‘call-in’ request could be misused by “anyone who is jealous of or dislikes the applicant,” adding: “He or she can make this application and delay the development even more. I think it’s very unfair on the applicant; that should’ve come back to committee today.”

Cllr Owens added: “We had a good debate six weeks ago, we came to a decision, and someone, possibly a busybody or something like that, can delay this, and I think that’s wrong, very unfair.”

Councillor Peter Morgan said to the committee: “Welsh Government has had a letter, by all accounts, asking for it to be ‘called-in’. How do we know it wasn’t one of you?”

Members were not told the identity of the person requesting the ‘call-in,’ but did hear it was not a member of the park authority or a staff member.