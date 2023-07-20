Police were called to an address in Pembroke Dock on May 4 following reports of a “disturbance” between a landlord and a tenant, prosecutor Sian Cutter said.

Mohammed Miah had been working for the landlord, but had been sacked and was asked to moved out. He refused to, and made allegations against the landlord.

The room smelled of cannabis, so Miah was searched by police, and was found to have a gram of cannabis and a gram of cocaine on him.

There was also a locked suitcase, which Miah refused to open. The officers seized it, and found 111 grams of cannabis inside – with a street value of “just over £1,000”, Ms Cutter said.

The defendant tried to claim to officers that he had a medical exemption for using cannabis.

At Haverfordwest Police Station the following day, Miah was seen on CCTV “urinating back and forth” across his cell.

He was moved, but then defecated in the middle of the new cell, before using a tool – “probably a piece of cutlery” – to smear it across the walls of the cell.

At a previous hearing, Miah admitted to possession of cannabis, but denied possession of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and two charges of criminal damage.

But on July 20, Miah pleaded guilty to possession of the cocaine, as well as the criminal damage.

Police found no evidence of cannabis dealing on Miah’s devices, and experts concluded there was not enough evidence to support a prosecution.

No evidence was presented with respect to the charge of possession with intent to supply, and a not guilty verdict was given.

Miah, 32, of no fixed abode, has 25 previous convictions for 51 offences – 21 of which were drug related.

Thomas Scapens, representing Miah, said the defendant had remained out of trouble with the law since 2016.

He said the defendant described the initial incident as “an unfortunate day” and that he had “relapsed”.

He said the “disagreement” was as a result of being sacked by his landlord, and may have been exacerbated by his use of drugs.

Judge Catherine Richards fined the defendant £150 for the cannabis possession, and ordered no separate penalty for the remaining offences, citing that Miah had already spent 10 weeks in custody.