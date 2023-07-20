The man is understood to have suffered head injuries as a result of the alleged assault,which is believed to have taken place between 2am and 3.30am on Sunday, July 16.

Police are now appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries," said a police spokesperson.

"But we are appealing for any additional information that may help us with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to report it to PC 325 Slepecka at Haverfordwest Police Station, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfedpowys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 23000643225.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.