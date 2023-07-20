The shouts were heard at around 2am on Thursday, July 20.

As a result of the lack of light, the skipper could only make verbal contact with the casualty, but during the course of their conversation, he discovered that the casualty had fallen whilst walking the cliff the previous evening and had been unable to raise the alarm.

The shouts were overhead by the skipper of the fishing boat (Image: RNLI)

As a result of the casualty’s inaccessibility, the Tenby RNLI all-weather lifeboat was launched shortly after 2am.

“Our volunteer crew were on scene just 12 minutes later and we immediately began searching the cliffs with powerful search lights,” said a spokesperson for Tenby Lifeboats RNLI.

“Fortunately we were able to locate the casualty with our specialist night vision but because of the extremely difficult extraction route and the extent of the casualty’s injuries, we decided to task the Coastguard rescue helicopter to assist us.”

In the meantime, the Tenby and St Govan’s cliff rescue teams reached the casualty and provided light and safety cover while they continued to assess the situation.

The helicopter was overhead a short time later and the casualty was winched and flown to hospital for treatment.